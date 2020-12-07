Katy Perry Shows Off Her Spanx 4 Months After Giving Birth to Baby Daisy

Related : Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry Welcome a Foster Pup!

All new moms need a little extra support, just ask Katy Perry.

On Sunday, Dec. 6, the "Smile" singer, who welcomed her first child in August, took to her TikTok to show off the secret weapon underneath her clothes. In the video she shared with her 5 million followers, the American Idol judge walked towards the camera in a vibrant blue trench coat as the words "power," "attitude," "style," "confidence" and "sex" appear around her.

When she approached the camera, Katy lifted her hands up while inside the coat's pockets to reveal a pair of nude Spanx just before the camera panned to the label on the floor.

The video features the song "Whatever Lola Wants" by Abbe Lane & Tito Puente And His Orchestra.

In October, two months after welcoming daughter Daisy with fiancé Orlando Bloom, the new mom returned to work alongside her fellow co-judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.