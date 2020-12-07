Lauren Bushnell Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Chris Lane

Related : Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets

Country star Chris Lane and Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell Lane have some big, big plans ahead, because they're about to be parents.

Lauren shared the couple's huge news in a Dec. 6 Instagram video of her watching a sonogram of her soon-to-be baby. The background music was Chris' song "Big, Big Plans," which he wrote for his now-wife and played for her during their engagement in 2019.

In the caption of her post, the reality star wrote, "A dream. Except I'm not dreaming. I'm wide awake. Holding your dads hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to You."

Chris joked in the comments section "Hunni when were you gonna tell me you were pregnant?" He also shared the same video with the caption, "Prayer works! Hope you look like your Mama."