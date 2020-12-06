Miley CyrusCarrie UnderwoodJustin BieberJennifer GarnerAt-Home HairPhotosVideos

2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time Special: See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Vanessa Hudgens, Lily Collins and more stars walked the red carpet at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time Special.

By Cydney Contreras, Alyssa Morin Dec 06, 2020 11:40 PMTags
The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time Special has raised the bar for award shows to come.

Rather than rehash this nightmare of a year, MTV is going to look back at the past four decades of movies and TV shows, in search of the best of the best. This is no easy feat, but with their choice to make the ever-popular Vanessa Hudgens their host, it's clear MTV knows what the people like.

Furthermore, they're sticking to tradition in the most important way, by keeping the highly anticipated red carpet. After all, the people have spent nearly a year of their lives indoors, so it's nice to return to the good 'ole days of fashion and glamour. 

One such celebrity bringing the heat with their eye-catching ensemble? Well, MTV has recruited Netflix's Emily in Paris star Lily Collins as one of the show presenters—and her chic yet risqué lewk did not disappoint.

Fans can also swoon over Sofia Carson's larger-than-life ballgown, Sabrina Carpenter's ultra-sparkly and see-through design and so much more. 

MTV Video Music Awards 2020: Red Carpet Arrivals

But that's enough lip action. It's time to see the stars on the red carpet...

Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens

The MTV host gives off Posh Spice vibes with her super slick-straight lob and mini-dress. Sometimes, less is more.

Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images
Lily Collins

Emily in Paris wishes she could pull off this daring lewk. Lily Collins leaves her girly gowns at home and dons something a lot more risqué.

Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images
Neve Campbell

The Scream alum slays the red carpet with her bright-yellow blouse and matching diamond-adorned skirt.

Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images
Sofia Carson

This is not your average little black dress. Sofia Carson brings the glitz and glamour to the show with her sparkly gown.

Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images
Derek Hough

The Dancing With the Stars judge is all smiles at the awards show. He skips the standard suits and wears a fun patterned button-down, brown suede jacket with fringe and black leather pants.

Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images
Chelsea Handler

The comedian brings a playful yet regal approach to her red carpet ensemble. From the fun mixed patterns to the dainty ruffles, this dress has it all.

Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images
Sabrina Carpenter

The Work It star does just that... and werks the MTV Movie and TV Awards special with her ultra-sparkly and see-through number.

Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images
Maddie Ziegler

The 18-year-old professional dancer looks all grown up with her sleek and chic pantsuit.

Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images
Peyton List

The Cobra Kai actress shows off her fierce fashion at tonight's ceremony. Her dress of choice? A tiger-printed design.

Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images
Travis Barker

The Blink-182 drummer dons his signature style at the Sunday night show.

Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images
David Spade

The legendary actor looks suave with his black sweater, cuffed jeans and glasses.

Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images
Jacob Bertrand

The Swap star is dapper at the awards show with his navy blue bomber jacket and grey pants.

Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images
Steve Aoki

Steve opts for a casual ensemble at the star-studded event on Sunday, Dec. 6.

Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images
Xolo Maridueña

The Cobra Kai actor strikes a pose at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time Special.

