2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time Special: See Every Star on the Red Carpet

The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time Special has raised the bar for award shows to come.

Rather than rehash this nightmare of a year, MTV is going to look back at the past four decades of movies and TV shows, in search of the best of the best. This is no easy feat, but with their choice to make the ever-popular Vanessa Hudgens their host, it's clear MTV knows what the people like.

Furthermore, they're sticking to tradition in the most important way, by keeping the highly anticipated red carpet. After all, the people have spent nearly a year of their lives indoors, so it's nice to return to the good 'ole days of fashion and glamour.

One such celebrity bringing the heat with their eye-catching ensemble? Well, MTV has recruited Netflix's Emily in Paris star Lily Collins as one of the show presenters—and her chic yet risqué lewk did not disappoint.

Fans can also swoon over Sofia Carson's larger-than-life ballgown, Sabrina Carpenter's ultra-sparkly and see-through design and so much more.