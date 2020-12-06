Today Show's Bobbie Thomas Mourns Death of Husband Michael Marion

Related : Kathie Lee Gifford Cries Announcing "Today Show" Exit

Today contributor Bobbie Thomas is mourning the loss of her husband Michael Marion, who died on Dec. 1. He was 42.

The style editor, 46, wrote an emotional post on Instagram about his passing.

"Nothing is normal. Maybe nothing will ever be normal again. For me, it won't. My husband is gone," Bobbie said in a caption of a photo of herself and Michael in the hospital. "With all the fear, anger, and division going on in the world right now, it's so easy to get upset about the lack of normalcy. But I beg you, everyone reading this, hold onto what you do have right now instead of focusing on what you don't. One thing we all have is kindness. Absorb it, extend it, exhaust it. Because in the end, the ONLY thing that matters is love. If you're lucky enough to have it, please appreciate it, every moment, every day. Especially during the hard parts. There will never be enough time and some of our forevers are much too short."

Her call for gratitude continued, with, "As I type through tears, I embrace gratitude ... holding our precious son Miles and memories, of the time I did have with Michael, closer to my broken heart. Thank you all for the love and support you've shown us and our families. Please go hug the people you love."