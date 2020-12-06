Naya Rivera's Son Josey Appears With Dad Ryan Dorsey in Heartwarming Holiday Photo

Related : Naya Rivera's Autopsy Report: Her Final Moments With Son Josey

Naya Rivera's ex Ryan Dorsey is trying to bring their son Josey Dorsey some holiday cheer as they continue to mourn the death of the Glee actress.

This month, the 5-year-old boy will mark his first Christmas without his mother, who drowned in California's Lake Piru in July at age 33 while boating and swimming with her son and getting him to safety. On Saturday, Dec. 5, Ryan, 37, posted on his Instagram Story videos of him and Josey driving home with a Christmas tree, with the child smiling in the backseat while dancing along to Andy Williams' classic holiday hit "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year."

He later posted on his regular Instagram feed a heartwarming father-son photo showing him holding the child, who is placing a silver star on the top of their newly trimmed Christmas tree. Ryan wrote, #HappyHolidays to all. You, you, and even you, all of ya. Hope you get nothing but happiness...Except you. I'm talking to you, 2020. #f***2020."