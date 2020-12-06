Watch Eminem Make a Surprise Cameo in SNL Parody of "Stan" Music Video With Pete Davidson

Ho ho ho...SNL and Eminem are here to remind you that "Stan" is now 20 years old.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, the NBC series spoofed the rapper's iconic and extremely dark 2000 music video "Stan." In the Christmas-themed clip, cast member Pete Davidson plays Stu, who writes obsessive letters to Santa Claus, played by episode host Jason Bateman. The biggest surprise comes when the real Slim Shady, wearing a Christmas sweater, makes a cameo.

In addition, Kate McKinnon plays the singer Dido, who is featured in the original song and video. Fellow SNL performer Bowen Yang portrays Elton John and parodies his and Eminem's duet of "Stan" at the 2001 Grammys.

Some lyrics of "Stu" include, "Dear Mister Holly Jolly, Two-Faced Son of a Bitch / I hope you crash your sleigh and wind up face-down in a ditch / I guess even the great St. Nick can't track down a ps5 / Hey Santa, i drank a fifth of eggnog, dare me to drive."