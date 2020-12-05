Miley CyrusCarrie UnderwoodJustin BieberJennifer GarnerAt-Home HairPhotosVideos

See Selena: The Series Cast Compared to Their Real-Life Counterparts

Get lost in our gallery below to see how Selena: The Series compares to the real-life people the show portrays.

Selena Quintanilla's life and legacy continue to be celebrated.

It's hard to believe it's been 25 years since the world lost an icon after she was unexpectedly murdered by Yolanda Saldivar, her Fan Club president, on March 31, 1995 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

But despite the tragedy, Selena has continued to influence and impact the music, fashion and beauty industry. Case in point? There have been two (wildly successful) makeup collections by MAC Cosmetics in her honor. Plus, many retailers now carry clothing with her image embossed on t-shirts, jackets, hoodies, accessories and more.

And now, Netflix has released the highly anticipated television show based on her and her family's life—Selena: The Series. Although there have been mixed reviews, Suzette Quintanillaexplained the importance of the show.

"I'm grateful for this huge platform we have been given on Netflix," Selena's sister shared earlier this week on Instagram. "This type of opportunity DOES NOT HAPPEN TO LATINOS often... okay hardly ever if you really wanna know! Not one season... but 2 seasons about a mexican american family from Texas who worked their asses off and NEVER gave up."

"Who can relate to that? Each of you reading this! We all have dreams and we all have goals and even though Selena is not here it does not change this story," she added. "Mad love to each and all latino cast & crew that worked hard to help tell our story for generations to come. To just inspire one person is winning in my eyes..."

Christian Serratos recently spoke to E! News about what it was like to take on the role of Selena in the new Netflix show.

"I see myself in Selena and grew up watching and admiring her. And I'm just really excited for everybody to see the hard work and perseverance that it took her to gain the success that she gained," the actress shared in November. "It wasn't always easy, but she did it with such strength and such grace, and found a place for her where there wasn't always a place and I think that's very relatable for our community and people of color and I'm just really happy to be telling this story again."

So whether you've already binged through Selena: The Series or have yet to watch it, take a look at the cast compared to their real-life counterparts in our gallery below.

Philip Barr via ZUMA Wire; Netflix
Selena Quintanilla

Christian Serratos steps into the shoes of the late Tejano star for the Netflix series. "I was pretty well-versed in all things Selena when it came to like her more famous years when she was really taking off in her early 20's," the actress recently told E! News. "But I learned a lot on this show."

Getty Images; Netflix
Suzette Quintanilla

Noemí González shows off her badass drumming skills as Selena's older sister, Suzette. "Thank you to everyone who watched & supported us, the Quintanillas, Selena y Los Dinos and most of all our star Selena," the actress shared on Instagram. "Her legacy lives on in the love of her family and the love of her fans. Thank you for watching #selenatheseries and meeting Selena & her story all over again. My heart is full!!! Love you all!"

 

Getty Images/Netflix
A.B. Quintanilla

Gabriel Chavarria plays the late star's older brother, A.B. Quintanilla. In the series, we see a new side to A.B. and learn just how talented he was when it came to writing and producing Selena's music.

 

Getty Images/Netflix
Chris Pérez

Jesse Posey plays guitarist and Selena's husband, Chris Pérez. Of the series, Jesse wrote, "Selena the series hit the streets today. Give it a go on Netflix. I'm so proud of all my friends that created this show. I love and admire all of you."

Getty Images/Netflix
Abraham Quintanilla

Ricardo Antonio Chavira portrays Selena's father and dadager, Abraham Quintanilla

Getty Images/Netflix
Marcella Quintanilla

Seidy López, who appeared in the 1997 biopic, takes on the role of Selena's mother, Marcella Quintanilla.

Getty Images/Netflix
Ricky Vela

Hunter Reese Peña plays Ricardo "Ricky" Vela, a songwriter and keyboardist for Selena y Los Dinos.

AP Photo/Netflix
Yolanda Saldivar

Natasha Perez plays Selena's killer and recently revealed she's worried about her "safety." She told Entertainment Weekly, "The actress in me is fascinated by the journey of a complex character, but the human in me has all sorts of feelings. The actress in me is also worried for her safety."

Selena: The Series is already available to stream on Netflix.

