See Selena: The Series Cast Compared to Their Real-Life Counterparts

Selena Quintanilla's life and legacy continue to be celebrated.

It's hard to believe it's been 25 years since the world lost an icon after she was unexpectedly murdered by Yolanda Saldivar, her Fan Club president, on March 31, 1995 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

But despite the tragedy, Selena has continued to influence and impact the music, fashion and beauty industry. Case in point? There have been two (wildly successful) makeup collections by MAC Cosmetics in her honor. Plus, many retailers now carry clothing with her image embossed on t-shirts, jackets, hoodies, accessories and more.

And now, Netflix has released the highly anticipated television show based on her and her family's life—Selena: The Series. Although there have been mixed reviews, Suzette Quintanilla, explained the importance of the show.

"I'm grateful for this huge platform we have been given on Netflix," Selena's sister shared earlier this week on Instagram. "This type of opportunity DOES NOT HAPPEN TO LATINOS often... okay hardly ever if you really wanna know! Not one season... but 2 seasons about a mexican american family from Texas who worked their asses off and NEVER gave up."