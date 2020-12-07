Martha Stewart's Holiday Gift Guide Proves She Knows Best All Season Long

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Leave it to Martha Stewart to find the perfect gift for us.

Whether you're looking for home decor tips or delicious recipes, the lifestyle expert knows all when it comes to making the most of any holiday celebration.

And with Christmas and Hanukkah right around the corner, we had to ask Martha how she plans to celebrate the festive season.

"My family lives in New York and I live in Bedford," Martha exclusively shared with E! News. "Getting together is a big deal for us. We're still trying to figure out if we can travel or not, but we're looking forward to just being together."

As planning continues, Martha was generous enough to share her top gift picks for the holidays. From bottles of wine to cozy sweaters, it's safe to say Martha Knows Best.