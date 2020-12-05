Brian Austin Green Reveals How Megan Fox Helped Him With His "Self-Worth" After Filing for Divorce

Brian Austin Green is opening up about Megan Fox's influence on his life.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum spoke highly of his soon-to-be ex-wife, who officially filed for divorce on Nov. 25 following 10 years of marriage, during an interview on the Ever After with Jaleel White podcast.

The 47-year-old star explained how the actress and their three kids—Journey, 4, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 8—have helped him navigate the complicated world of Hollywood.

"I don't get my sense of self-worth from work. I don't get it from being on set. I don't get it from those people," Brian shared on Thursday, Dec. 3, per Us Weekly. "I get it when I got home and I see my wife and I see my kids."

The actor added that he doesn't look at his Hollywood accolades as his biggest accomplishments, rather, he measures his success based on his family life.

"When I'm lying in a hospital bed and they're around me, that's what's gonna mean something to me," he expressed. "Not the jobs I've done or who I worked with. That's not going to matter."