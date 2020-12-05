Miley Cyrus Reveals How Hannah Montana Impacted Her Life—Good and Bad

As Miley Cyrus famously sang, sometimes it's all about "The Climb."

The 28-year-old pop star recently opened up about her Disney Channel days and how the beloved television series, Hannah Montana, has made a lasting impact—on her fans and herself.

Miley was just 13 years old when she snagged the lead role of the 2006 show, which would launch her acting and singing career and skyrocket her to fame. But as the "Midnight Sky" singer explained, she had to learn to flourish outside of the Hannah Montana character.

"I had to evolve because Hannah was larger than life, larger than me," Miley told Rolling Stone. "I felt like I was never going to amount to the success of Hannah Montana. That's how Lil Nas X actually knew of my dad [Billy Ray Cyrus]. He grew up watching Hannah Montana and said, 'I want to do a song with Robby Ray.'"