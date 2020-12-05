Selena Quintanilla's Sister Suzette Reacts to Success of Netflix Series Amid Mixed Reviews

Related : Jennifer Lopez Can't Wait to See "Selena: The Series"

Suzette Quintanilla, sister of Selena Quintanilla, is overjoyed by the success of the new series about the late Tejano music icon's life.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and fans, Selena: The Series ranked No. 1 in the U.S. on Netflix on Saturday, Dec. 5, one day after it was released on the streaming platform. Suzette, 53, Selena's older sister and their father Abraham Quintanilla Jr. serve as executive producers on the drama, which stars The Walking Dead's Christian Serratos as the singer, who was fatally shot at age 23 in 1995.

"GUYS!!! OMG!!!" Suzette wrote on Instagram on Saturday, alongside a screenshot of her Netflix home screen showing Selena: The Series' top ranking. "Waking up and seeing this is insane and Beautiful! THANK YOU THANK YOU for this love you have always given to our family. [prayer emoji][purple heart emoji]."

Suzette also got emotional in an Instagram Story video, saying, "Thank you so much on behalf of my family for embracing this amazing story that we were able to tell."