Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Are Leaving Vanderpump Rules

Fans won't get to see much of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's baby boy, nor their lives as new parents, on Vanderpump Rules. The expectant couple announced they are not returning for season nine of the hit reality show.
Brittany, 31, and Jax, 41, shared the news on Friday, Dec. 4, in separate but similar Instagram posts.
Jax, who has been a staple of the show since its first season, said that the past eight years on Vanderpump Rules "have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life." They each wrote, "Although this is difficult to share, [we] will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors."
The stars added that Bravo and their castmates "will always remain close to our hearts." They then shouted out the fans: "Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you."
The mom-to-be also hinted on her Instagram Story on Thursday that it was a "rough day."
After first appearing on Vanderpump in 2016, Brittany went on to marry Jax in 2019 in Kentucky. In September 2020, the couple revealed they are expecting a baby boy, their first child together. "The love of our lives is coming soon," Brittany wrote at the time, while her hubby said, "Sooooo,........I am gonna be Dad."
E! News has learned it has not been determined when the show will return.
So what's next? Jax teased, "Stay tuned, We can't wait for to share what we have planned." Later, he stealthily responded with a winky face to an Instagram comment that read, "How about a spinoff... Vanderpump Babies," which we'd totally be down for.
In a comment, the dad explained the departure by saying, "I just couldn't see doing this same type of show with a child."
So perhaps he and Brittany are focusing on their new parenthood journey and paring back their work responsibilities, which include the drink company he launched with 'N SYNC member Lance Bass, Just Add X. However, there was controversy over the summer about whether Jax wanted to step down or not.
During quarantine, Brittany admitted that the newlyweds' priority was trying to have a baby while in lockdown. "We're going strong. We're hoping that we can get a quarantine baby out of this," she told E! News. "We're ready to go." And they definitely got their wish!
It's also possible the drama was too much to handle. In the midst of the pandemic, Vanderpump Rules hosted an explosive virtual reunion in May with tons of heat. Jax was said to be blindsided by the "intense" reunion and told Andy Cohen, "It is what it is with our group, you know? I mean, there always is going to be drama. There's always going to be arguing whether there's a show or there's not a show."
One month later, in June, the season eight finale saw Jax get into a huge spat with Lisa Vanderpump. He told the restauranteur, "This is not just for a f--king television show, Lisa! These are my true friends." Lisa then fired back at her employee, "It's actually not your show, it's actually my show, ok? And, I put your ass on it, so don't be f--king disrespectful to me."
Jax and Brittany won't be the only familiar faces missing from season nine. As fans know, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired in June after castmate Faith Stowers opened up about her offensive experience with the stars.
