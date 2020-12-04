Krystal Nielson On “Scary” Moment She Found Out She Was Pregnant While Still Married to Chris Randone

Related : "BIP" Star Krystal Nielson Shows Off Engagement Ring

Bachelor in Paradise alum Krystal Nielson got candid about learning she was pregnant with boyfriend Miles Bowles' baby, despite still being legally married to ex-husband Chris Randone.

Krystal joined friend and Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay on the Dec. 4 episode of Scheananigans With Scheana Shay to discuss the many changes in her personal life over the last year. She explained that while she and Miles always wanted to start a family, the timing was earlier than they had planned, just three months into their relationship.

"We were tracking my ovulation and I was like, 'Babe on Christmas Eve I'm going to be ovulating so we actually were like, why don't we try for a family then,'" Krystal said. "That was a week before we found out we were pregnant."

She added that it was "scary" finding out they were pregnant.

"Especially so soon in a relationship," the 33-year-old admitted. "Especially me still being legally tied in this marriage and having this whole public thing around it."

Krystal said that despite the pregnancy causing "a lot of anxiety and worry," she explained that she "just knew this was an incredible lesson for me to grow, to lean into love, to have faith in myself and Miles and my future and know that God gives us only what we can handle."