Celebrate Saint West's 5th Birthday By Looking Back at His Cutest Pics

RETURNS 2021

Happy birthday, Saint West!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest son is celebrating his fifth birthday today, Saturday, Dec. 5, even though it feels like it was just yesterday that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star welcomed him into the world. As E! readers are surely aware, Saint was born just two-and-a-half years after his big sister North West, and the brother-sister duo has since gained two additional siblings, 2-year-old Chicago and 1-year-old Psalm.

Saint has undoubtedly grown into his own, and he can almost always be seen with a huge grin on his face. While he definitely resembles both of his parents more and more each day, Kim pointed out earlier this year just how similar he looks to a younger version of herself. 

"My twin in every way," Kim captioned (practically identical!) side-by-side photos of her as a child and Saint now. There's no doubt she'll post an equally sweet message today in honor of Saint's special day!

The West Kids' Cutest Pics

Last year, Saint celebrated his birthday with an epic Jurassic Park-themed party. He was, of course, surrounded by his siblings and cousins as he ran around in a carnivorous dinosaur mask, jumped in a claw-printed bounce house and sipped on Raptor Juice. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

For his fifth birthday, we're celebrating by looking back at all of Saint's cutest pics. 

Scroll through the below gallery to see all of the birthday boy's most adorable snapshots! Then, catch up with past seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, now streaming on Peacock.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!
Instagram
Endless Laughter

Saint spent Oct. 16 with his little sister Chicago West and cousin Dream Kardashian. "Nothing fills my heart more," Kim Kardashian wrote alongside this heartwarming snap.

Instagram
Peace Out

The gang's all here!

Instagram
Partners in Crime

Saint and Reign Disick cheesin' during a family getaway to Colorado.

Instagram
Funny Face

Kim Kardashian summed up this adorable photo of Saint West with the caption, "Look at this face!"

Instagram
Cute Cousins

Saint and his cousin Reign Disick cheesing it up for the camera!

Instagram
Pajama Pals

"Most days we don't get out of our pajamas," Kim captioned this cozy selfie with Saint West.

Instagram
Big Sister

A sibling snapshot of Saint and North West.

Instagram
Twins

Kim shared a photo of her as a child alongside one of Saint, writing that he's her "twin in every way."

KUWTK Throwback

"This is a screenshot of Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Kim wrote on Instagram. "Look at what a little chunk Saint was! OMG My baby!!!!!! I miss him this small!!!!"

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Prehistoric Party

Two weeks after Saint's dinosaur-themed fourth birthday party, Kim shared a few snapshots from the event to Instagram. "Kanye and I threw Saint the coolest dinosaur party for his 4th birthday!!! He had so much fun! Thank you @mindyweiss," she captioned the December 18 post.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Happy B-Day, Saint!

"I have no words to describe how much I love your smile and those curls of yours Saint! You bring so much joy into my soul. You are so kind, loving and just so thoughtful and sweet! I am so happy today if your 4th birthday and We get to celebrate how much you've grown!" Kim shared in honor of her eldest son's big day.

Instagram
BFFs

Saint poses with a friend in this smiley shot. "Happy Sunday! These cuties always make me smile," Kim posted.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Snuggles

Saint gets some shut-eye!

Instagram
Mad-Muggin'

Kim and Saint make funny faces in an adorable Instagram post from August 2019.

David Banks/Getty Images
Play Ball!

Kanye West lets his son throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a Chicago Cubs-White Sox game.

Instagram
Dad's Mini-Me

"Guess who," Kim Kardashian asked on Instagram when proving Saint looks just like dad. 

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Joined at the Hip

"These two are inseparable #Chi #Saint," Kim wrote with this perfect pic.

Twitter
Little Swimmer

"My Favorite boy," Kim tweeted with this snapshot of Saint swimming.

Instagram
Kim's Boo

Kim lovingly called son Saint her "boo" in this tender moment shared on Instagram.

Instagram
All Eyes on Mom

Saint West couldn't take his eyes off gorgeous mom Kim Kardashian in this family snap!

E!
Proud Big Brother

Kim Kardashian proved "we all need hugs" with this sweet Instagram pic of Saint and Chicago!

Instagram
Mother Son Moment

Saint flashes a smile while out with mama Kim.

Instagram
Christmas Cuties

Saint cozies up to papa Kanye while enjoying the 2017 Kardashian Christmas Eve party.

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Birthday Boy

Kim posted a pic of Saint on her app for his birthday, while also previewing the Kardashian Christmas card. "DAY 5- HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don't even understand!!!" Kim captioned the pic.

Facebook
Carpooling

Saint hops in his car seat for a drive.

Snapchat
Saint's Snapchats

Kim Snapchatted Saint looking beyond adorable in an animal filter.

Instagram
Family on the Fourth

North and Saint cuddle up to mommy during a star-studded Fourth of July party.

Instagram
Crawling Cutie

Kim posted this cute photo of Saint crawling on Instagram.

Instagram
Pool Time!

Saint looks adorable in this pic with mom Kim.

Instagram
Selfie Sweeties

Kim and Saint took this sweet selfie together.

Happy birthday, Saint!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!

