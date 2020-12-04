Baseball Pro Tres Barrera Announces Loss of Newborn Son: “Forever Our Angel”

On. Dec 4, Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera shared that he and wife Lindsey said goodbye to their baby boy in an emotional post on Instagram.

"2020 has been a tough year for many, but it has definitely beaten us more than anything before," Tres wrote. "On Sunday November 29, 2020 my wife delivered our son at 7:12 am. Unfortunately our God decided he needed him in heaven before he was able to take his first breath. The emotion, the pain, are all things that one can not describe. As we mourn the loss of our baby boy, our faith remains strong and we will continue to take strides one day at a time in His name."

The athlete added, "I am most proud to call my myself the husband of my wife Lindsey. She is the strongest person I know and she will forever be my hero."

Tres called their son, who he said they named Kaius Lee Barrera, "forever our angel."