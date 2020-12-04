JoJo Siwa Reveals She and Her Entire Family Have Recovered From “Dreaded” Coronavirus

JoJo Siwa is opening up about her experience with the coronavirus.
In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the former Dance Moms star shared that her whole family contracted the virus, with her the last one to test positive.
"I did end up getting it, the big, dreaded COVID-19. It got through my whole family," JoJo explained. "We had headaches, we were tired, we had shortness of breath, we had all the things. All my family actually lost their taste and smell, but all have it back. But I never did."
She added, "Everyone who gets this virus, it's gonna affect them differently. We were all, like, three days apart."
JoJo isn't the only celebrity who shared they recently tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier in November, Larsa Pippen shared she was battling coronavirus, while rapper Bad Bunny had to sit out of the 2020 American Music Awards due to testing positive.
While the pandemic cancelled many of the in-person events she had planned for the year, JoJo's life also changed in 2020 due to her recent split from Mark Bontempo. The two went public in August on TikTok, but broke up in November.
Despite the breakup, the 17-year-old insists there are zero hard feelings.
"We were together for three months and it was great. We had fun, we drove through Taco Bell, I think, 450 times. We had some really fun nights. We never actually had any hard times, we never fought, we never were mad at each other. It was honestly a great time," she explained to ET. "It just, we had to work. He had to do some things in his life that I wanted to be there for him, but he had to be there 250 percent for himself. And I didn't want to take away from him being able to be there for himself. So I was like, 'Listen, we can be friends.'"
Now, JoJo is looking towards what's ahead—specifically, the holidays. The singer just released her new Christmas album JoJo's Rockin' Christmas along with a music video for her cover of "Where Are You Christmas."