RHOP Reunion Preview: Monique Samuels & Candiace Dillard Face-Off For the First Time Since Fight

It's the face-off Real Housewives of Potomac fans have been waiting for.

In the trailer for RHOP's three-part reunion, which begins airing on Sunday, Dec. 13, Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard Bassett's feud, which has driven most of the plot of season five, is thrust back into the spotlight. The reunion marks the first time Monique and Candiace have seen each other since their headline-making altercation.

Co-stars Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon and Dr. Wendy Osefo are also in attendance as they break down season five's biggest bombshells and wildest moments.

In fact, it's grand dame Karen who urges her peers, "We have broken each other this year. Talk to God, do whatever you have to do to get this right. This is a new beginning if we are willing to pull together."

While Karen can talk the talk, can she walk the walk? The answer: Not really as Karen goes on to insult Gizelle's fashion.