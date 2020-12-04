Grey’s Anatomy’s Medical Expert Explains the Science Behind Meredith’s COVID-Induced Dreams

Related : Ellen Pompeo Dedicates "Grey's Anatomy" Season to Healthcare Workers

First Derek Shepherd, now George O'Malley.

After Thursday night's episode of Grey's Anatomy, fans are eager to know what other actors aside from Patrick Dempsey and T.R. Knight could return to the hit medical drama during season 17. Yes, Ellen Pompeo's Meredith has COVID-19 and as a result is experiencing lucid dreams where she heads to the beach and finds comfort characters from her past. And while the guesses and theories continue, let's reflect on why, exactly, Meredith is having these experiences.

In an extensive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dr. Zoanne Clack, a writer, executive producer and real-life doctor on Grey's Anatomy, opened up about the show's portrayal of the coronavirus and just how accurate it is that wild dreams are a symptom of the virus.

"From the small amount of research that I've done on visceral ‘COVID dreams,' they seem to be the stuff of non-COVID victims, just people going through this pandemic, whether they have COVID or not," she said. "We actually started early in the season talking about different characters having very vivid, very surreal COVID dreams in each episode, but it evolved to what you see on screen."