Watch a Chilling Sneak Peek at Your New True Crime Fix Framed By The Killer

There's nothing more cold-blooded than murder. But what happens when the evidence points to the wrong person?
This very question is raised in E!'s exclusive sneak peek of Framed by the Killer, a new limited series premiering on Oxygen Friday, Jan. 15. Executive produced by Ice-T, Framed by the Killer will unravel tales of elaborate whodunnit murder mysteries that lead police to one suspect, only to discover later their suspect was framed by the actual killer.
Each episode explores a unique case—some of which are discussed in the below preview clip—though they're all riddled with clues that ultimately reveal nothing is what it seems.
Take the premiere episode, for example. A successful entrepreneur is found dead on the side of the road. When unexpected clues are found during the autopsy, investigators uncover a devious sex cult and are drawn into the religion of Santeria, ultimately revealing a killer no one ever suspected.
If that doesn't give you the chills, the Framed by the Killer trailer certainly will. In it, you hear from real-life people involved in the various cases, along with shocking snippets such as, "They blatantly tried to set me up on a murder charge," and "We possibly had the wrong individual in custody."
Making the premiere of Framed by the Killer even more exciting is that it's just one of the many shows set to air throughout Oxygen's "Nine Nights of Twisted Killers" weeklong event.
From Saturday, Jan. 9 to Sunday, Jan. 17, you'll be able to tune in for over 15 hours of brand new content from seasoned hitmakers Blumhouse Television, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. In addition to Framed by the Killer, three new series will launch: Florida Man Murders on Jan. 9, One Deadly Mistake on Jan. 16 and Exhumed on Jan. 17.
One Deadly Mistake is another series E! has an exclusive sneak peek of. Each episode follows a homicide investigation where police work tirelessly against the clock to solve a complex case, until they discover a piece of evidence that exposes the identity of the calculated killer.
In the premiere episode, Kathy Blair, a well-known and beloved member of the Austin, Texas community, is found brutally murdered in her own home on a chilly afternoon in December 2014. As investigators process the puzzling crime scene, the clues point in several different directions. They are convinced they're on the hunt for a meticulous killer who has gone to great lengths to cover his tracks. But when an elderly couple in the same neighborhood is also found dead a week later, detectives work fast and furiously to track down the killer as the community awaits in fear for answers.
One by one, as suspects are interviewed and evidence is tested, detectives begin to hone in on their killer when a surprising piece of evidence is discovered exposing the killer's One Deadly Mistake. Watch the thrilling trailer in the above clip.
But wait, there's more: the season two return of An Unexpected Killer and brand-new chilling episodes of Killer Siblings and Snapped: Inside the Episode.
Additionally, Monster Preacher, an all-new new two-hour special, is premiering on Jan. 16. It will cover the life of Gary Heidnik, a pastor in Philadelphia who brought the darkest of nightmares to life when he lured and confined six women as captives in his basement.
Get more details on all of the Oxygen programming in the above clips, and don't miss the "Nine Nights of Twisted Killers" event beginning Saturday, Jan. 9.
(E! and Oxygen are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)