Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson's "Oh Santa!" Is the Ultimate Christmas Gift

The singer, who has become known as the Queen of Christmas over the years, thanks to her hit track "All I Want for Christmas Is You," recently opened up to Billboard about her collab with Ariana and Jennifer.

"I wrote 'Oh Santa!' for my album Merry Christmas II You, which was sort of the follow-up to my first Christmas album...we have several," she shared with the outlet. "And so I think it was all about the actual event, of course, of doing 'Oh Santa!' with Jennifer and Ari, but it was also like, how do I see this as a producer? How do I see these vocals having different textures, what are they?"

"Because originally, I was blending with myself, which that's kind of one of my favorite things, but it was cool to be able to work with the different vocal textures and play around with it and reimagine it," Mariah explained. "So that's what happened. And visually, in the special, it really does feel like a girl group moment. I think we all had a good time with it. That was the fun part about it."