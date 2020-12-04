Victoria's Secret Model Romee Strijd Gives Birth to a Baby Girl: Find Out Her Name

Related : Jasmine Tookes & Romee Strijd Talk Coachella & More

It's no secret: Romee Strijd welcomed a baby girl with longtime love Laurens van Leeuwen. It is the first child for the couple.

"Mint van Leeuwen ~ feeling so blessed to finally hold you in my arms," the 25-year-old wrote in a Dec. 4 Instagram post alongside a photo with her daughter. "We are so in love with you!!"

Romee, a Victoria's Secret model, announced her pregnancy in May. on Instagram. In a heartfelt post to her followers, she opened up about her journey to pregnancy.

"WE'RE HAVING A BABY," she wrote at the time. "2 years ago I got diagnosed with PCOS after not getting my period for 7 years. I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream.. I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way.. I started to research PCOS and came to the conclusion that mine was not the typical pcos.. Mine was because of my body being in fight or flight mode.. which means my body was under constant stress."

"I never felt mentally super stressed so it was hard to understand this, but my life consisted of traveling all the time (no biorhythm), working out every day, eating super clean (restricting foods)," she continued. "I think I pressured my body to much, and honestly every body is so different but I think my weight was not good for my body to function properly and couldn't handle the constant traveling."