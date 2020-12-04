Wendy Williams' Lifetime Biopic Trailer Teases Terrifying On-Air Fainting Incident

Related : Wendy Williams Celebrates Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Statue of Liberty continues to stand tall in the New York Harbor, but on Oct. 31, 2017, a different kind of Statue of Liberty came falling down.

On that Halloween day, viewers of The Wendy Williams Show were stunned to see host Wendy Williams collapse on live television. Dressed up as the national monument, the host dramatically fell to the floor and producers rushed to her aid.

The next day, she returned to the show to explain to her fans that it was not a joke, nor was it a stroke. Rather, Wendy was low on electrolytes at the time. "I'm a 53-year-old middle-aged woman going through what middle-aged women go through if you know what I mean," she explained. "The costume got hot. All the sudden right before passing out, I felt like I was in the middle of a campfire."

Wendy admitted the experience was "scary," but said she would be fine. In fact, she joked, "For people who thought that I was [stroking out] trying to get this chair next, nope, I'm here for a long time."