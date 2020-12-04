Grey's Anatomy Brings Back Another Beloved Character

Well that did not disappoint!
Grey's Anatomy promised another return and they gave us another return, and they only made us wait about six minutes into the episode. It was George (T.R. Knight)! 007!
This isn't exactly a surprise because George is exactly who we hoped to see on that beach, but that didn't make seeing his face any less delightful. Meredith really should stop dying, but we'll take these long-lost men smiling in cuffed pants and light-colored shirts all damn day.
While Meredith and Derek (Patrick Dempsey) have yet to really reunite, Meredith and George actually got to have a conversation and it was a devastating one. Basically Mer was choosing whether to live or not, and George was saying things like "I would've stayed, if I could've."
Things only got more devastating from there. George loved how everyone laughed at his funeral and revealed that he "haunts" his mother to get her to move on after his death while he also keeps an eye on Meredith's kids.
We cried when Derek appeared, but this was a full-on sobfest. We missed George O'Malley so much and we knew it but we didn't really know it until now, ya know?
It just really sucks that all of this requires Meredith to be on the verge of death. Many people who have recovered from COVID-19 are left with lasting effects, and while we're still in the thick of the pandemic, this is particularly hard to watch, no matter how thrilled we are to see George.
Off the beach, Richard (James Pickens Jr.) wrestled with whether or not to enroll Meredith in a clinical trial, eventually deciding it was the best choice. As he and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) took care of Mer at the end, they appeared with George and Meredith on the beach, and if we hadn't already been crying, we would have cried some more!
In case you forgot and want to be deeply sad again, George died at the end of season five. He was on his way to join the military when he got hit by a bus while saving a woman, and he was so injured that the other doctors didn't recognize him. They only realized who he was when he traced his old nickname, 007, in Meredith's hand.
He was the first of the main characters to die, and to be quite honest with you, it still hurts. Everything that's happening now also hurts, but that's just what happens when you're a fan of Grey's Anatomy.
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.