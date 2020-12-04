Get In The Holiday Spirit With These 9 Celeb Recipes and Cookbooks

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Whether you've recovered from the madness of Thanksgiving or still don't want to be bothered with cooking, we've got a treat for you!

We called upon our celeb friends who know how to cook up memorable holiday meals that the whole family will enjoy. No more scrolling aimlessly on Pinterest trying to find a foolproof holiday meal recipe when you have the kitchen expertise of celebs like RHONY's Jill Zarin or Blue Blood's Bridget Moynahan.

With more time at home this holiday season, there's no better way to pass the time than learning a new recipe to serve at your next holiday gathering. Even if you haven't baked since the banana bread days of quarantine, these 9 celeb recipes and holiday anecdotes will make you want to put that apron back on!

Keep scrolling to get some delicious inspiration from your favorite celebrities!