Station 19 Reveals Sullivan's Firefighter Fate

As if Station 19 wasn't going to let Sullivan keep fighting fires.
Tonight's episode revealed the fate of the former battalion chief (Boris Kodjoe), who was suspended when he turned himself in for stealing narcotics from the PRT truck. While the rest of the team was battling an electrical fire at an apartment building (which was the home of several incredible drag queens), a hearing was being held at the fire station to determine whether Sullivan could keep his career.
It was a rough one. Emmett (Lachlan Buchanan) tried to be complimentary, but it's hard to make "he subtly threatened me to stay quiet" sound good. Ben (Jason George) had to face the fact that he waited too long to report Sullivan, and former Chief Dixon (Pat Healy) returned to be a jerk and do his best to take Sullivan down. But Sullivan's new sponsor, Richard (James Pickens Jr.) gave one of his classic speeches about how hard it is to battle addiction and while Ben lost the PRT, he did have a lot of support to give.
Finally, when things were looking a little too dire, the rest of the squad showed up to stand like models and speech their faces off about how important Sullivan is to them.
It worked, mostly.
Sullivan gets to remain a firefighter, but with zero title. That means he's back at the bottom of the totem pole and his wife is now his lieutenant. With all the illegal and sketchy things he did technically do, this is a pretty good deal and a very entertaining dynamic to look forward to.
Elsewhere, guest star Shangela and her drag queen friends had to be evacuated from their apartment when a fire was discovered, but one of them tried to go back in for her BFF's favorite wig. Unfortunately she opened the wrong, fire-filled door and ended up getting herself and Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) injured in a blast.
Everybody seems OK, even if Dean had to nurse his knee instead of speeching for Sullivan.
In other good news, Jack (Grey Damon) is getting closer to Inara (Colleen Foy) and his little makeshift family and all we really want in life is happiness for Jack, so give it to us please, Station 19! We deserve it in 2020.
Station 19 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.