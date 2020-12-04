See Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Have a Candid Conversation About Their Future

Related : Nikki & Artem Discuss Their Future: "Total Bellas" Recap (S6, Ep3)

Figuring out their future.

On Thursday, Dec. 3's all-new Total Bellas, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev had some big conversations about their future ahead of son Matteo's birth. This topic of conversation came about after Nikki learned that her fiancé didn't have a will.

"You need a will," Nikki informed Artem. "What if something was to happen to you tomorrow?"

He responded, "Well, I'm not planning to go anytime soon."

Artem's response wasn't exactly what Nikki wanted to hear. Thus, the Dancing With the Stars pro offered up a reluctant, "Ok."

As the conversation continued, Nikki revealed they had "so much to think about" before Matteo's arrival, including the little one's middle name and godparents.

Nikki commented, "He's gonna be here so fast."

Although Artem understood Nikki's point, he reminded his fiancée that these things weren't "so urgent" as a decision didn't need to be made that day.

Before departing on their joint babymoon, Nikki shared with Brie Bella about Artem's lack of a will.