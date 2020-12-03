Carole BaskinMiley CyrusGwen & BlakeTaylor SwiftAt-Home HairPhotosVideos

See Every Photo From the Kardashian-Jenners' Winter Getaway

By Allison Crist Dec 03, 2020 11:40 PMTags
'Tis the season for another Kardashian-Jenner vacation.

The famous family took the Internet by storm on Thursday, Dec. 3 with a two-part TikTok video pranking their celebrity pals, but as it turns out, the sibling shenanigans are far from over, as Kim Kardashian, Kendall JennerKourtney Kardashian and more of the fam were all together on a winter getaway this week. 

More specifically, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians crew vacationed in Lake Tahoe, a source tells E! News. 

After arriving at the picturesque cold-weather destination, Kourtney shared snapshots of the snowy landscape and her impressive coat collection, while Kendall documented a trip to the ice rink—one that apparently required the supermodel to save Kourtney's life while on the ice—and starred in an Instagram Story for Kim as she proved what a good sister she is by repping various Kardashian-Jenner brands

Scott Disick also took to Instagram to post an update, sharing a stoic selfie with blue skies and the caption, "Nothing like a lake." 

There's no forgetting Kylie Jenner's vacation pics, either. The 23-year-old cosmetics mogul posed on a bench in head-to-toe Christian Dior, declaring her excitement for Christmas in the caption.

Check out Kylie's snapshot, along with every other picture from the Kardashian-Jenner winter getaway, by scrolling through the below gallery!

Watch
Kim Kardashian Sums Up 2020 in One Perfect Photo

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!
Instagram
Ice Queen

Kourtney Kardashian was well-prepared for the cold, bundled up in a silver puffy jacket and matching snow pants.

Instagram
Polar Photoshoot

The Poosh founder posed for a number of photos while surrounded by the snow, captioning her Instagram post, "winter wonderland."

Instagram
Views for Days

A snowy landscape was made even more picturesque when combined with tall trees and mountain views. 

Instagram
Snow Much Fun

Photo inception: Kourtney steals a snapshot of the kiddos playing in the snow while being photographed herself.

Instagram
Skate Date

The fam had a fun-filled night at the ice rink! Judging from Kendall Jenner's videos, she was a natural. Kourtney? Not so much. The supermodel shared a clip of her guiding her older sis, writing, "I saved Kourtney's life." Grateful for the assistance, Kourt commented, "If I went down, you went down. A true lifesaver."

Instagram
Hot Chocolate on Hand

What's a chilly evening without some hot cocoa?

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

Kylie Jenner took a page out of Kourtney's book and rocked a cozy ensemble, minus the snow pants.

Instagram
Craving Christmas

"counting down the days till xmas," the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the Instagram photos.

Instagram
Early Gift Giving

Kylie either giving Kendall her presents early this year or she just wanted to show off her impressive wrapping skills. 

Instagram
Lord of the Lakes

As Scott Disick elegantly put it, "Nothing like a lake."

Instagram
Sick Selfie

The mountains may or may not be getting to Kendall.

Instagram
A Coat Worth Capturing

Kourtney, however, appears to be doing great. Donning a chocolate brown leather coat with furry accents, Kourtney posed in front of a breathtaking sunny landscape. Keeping it real in the caption, she wrote, "I am the view."

Instagram
Take Two

Another look at the very Kardashian-esque coat.

Instagram
A Walking Advertisement

Kendall did some modeling of her own on Kim Kardashian's Instagram Story, hilariously pointing out that she was repping a myriad of Kardashian-Jenner brands, including Good American, SKIMS and Yeezy.

Talk about the perfect winter getaway!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!

