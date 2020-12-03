Is Tyler Cameron Dating Instagram Model Ireland Borba? What We Know

Hannah Brown and Elizabeth Turner and Ireland Borba, oh my!
If you're like the rest of us, it's hard to keep track of all the recent dating rumors surrounding Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron.
The fitness hunk spent some time at the beginning of quarantine with his rosy ex, Hannah, but The Bachelorette star set the record straight in October by explaining they were "leaning on each other" during traumatic periods in their lives. Tyler said last month they're just "friends."
He revealed on the Chicks in the Office podcast, "I will be happy to show you guys my dating life and share it with you... but I gotta get a date. I gotta get a girlfriend!"
In November, we thought he had found one in model Elizabeth Turner after they went on a few dates. A source told E! News, "It's nothing serious," but noted "she's definitely his type," which makes sense considering he was seeing supermodel-turned-supermom Gigi Hadid last fall.
But this week, it seemed like Elizabeth was out and Ireland was in. Fans spotted Tyler hanging out with the Instagram model in New York before he went home to Florida.
However, E! News has exclusively learned that Tyler is still single and not dating anyone. According to a well-placed source, "He's hung out with Ireland in a group with friends while he was in NYC, but nothing serious is happening there."
The insider added, "He keeps in touch with several ladies, but it's always casual. Tyler isn't looking for anything serious."
The 27-year-old has also had a few women hang out at his house in Jupiter, Fla., but other friends are always with them in a group social setting, we're told.
It's worth noting, though, that both Tyler and Ireland are currently living close by in Florida. The Fashion Nova influencer just moved to Miami in November, calling it her "next adventure" after living it up in San Diego for the past six years. Could there be a casual beach date on the horizon?