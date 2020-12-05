All the Times Morning Show Hosts Have Brought Us Into Their Lives

Related : Al Roker Thanks Fans After Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

There's nothing quite like the bond viewers form with their morning show hosts.

We let them in our living rooms (or, let's be honest, bedrooms) almost every morning. We usually enjoy a cup of coffee with them as they banter. We trust them to deliver the news—good and bad—and look forward to seeing their Halloween costumes each year. (Don't lie, you're still not over the Today show Peanuts looks from 2015.)

So when one of the anchors from Good Morning America or Today show share personal news, it feels like a friend letting you into their lives. The most recent example of this unique and close connection was Al Roker revealing his cancer diagnosis with Today viewers.

The outpouring of support from fans was immediate and overwhelming and Roker continued to provide updates throughout his journey—including his Nov. 23 report that he was feeling good post-surgery.

Of course, he's not the only morning show personality to bring people into his home, as Hoda Kotb has shared major milestones over the years and Good Morning America's Robin Roberts has openly detailed her two battles with cancer.