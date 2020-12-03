Carole BaskinMiley CyrusGwen & BlakeTaylor SwiftAt-Home HairPhotosVideos

Khloe Kardashian's New Good American Shoes Are as Size Inclusive as Her Clothing

Put your best foot forward in these styles that are selling out quick.

By Carolin Lehmann Dec 03, 2020
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Khloe Kardashian's Good American clothing is known for being uber size-inclusive, so you better believe the brand's new shoes, out today, follow suit. From heels to boots, each pair comes in sizes four to 14, as well as in extended widths. Khloe shared on Instagram that two years of love and attention have been poured into the creation of these shoes, and we say it shows.

Put your best foot forward in our favorites styles below. And hurry—these boots were made for walking, so they're selling out quick!

Skims Has the Coziest New Mommy and Me Loungewear

Standout Square Toe 100

Check out the gold metal square toe of these recycled leather heels. Paired with a halter-back strap, they're super sexy.

$169
Good American

Standout Square Toe 60

A python, square-toe kitten heel? Sign us up. They have a "cloud sole" for all-day comfort.

$149
Good American

Standout Square Toe Mule

Walk all day in these recycled leather slides. They have a gold, square toe.

$139
Good American

Icon Bootie 110

Can we take a minute to appreciate the sunning green hue of these booties? They have a stiletto heel and pointy toe.

$239
Good American

Icon Pump 110

These red suede heels are perfect for the holiday season.

$169
Good American

On Point Sandal

Your look is on point in these green python sandals with a pointed toe.

$169
Good American

Bombshell Bootie

The perfect black booties do exist! These match so many outfits and have an adjustable belt detail. 

$245
Good American

On Point Slingback

This simple, slingback heel is made special with a gold metal pointed toe. 

$179
Good American

Show Off Pump

Check out the ruched sling-back on these heels available in three colors. 

$189
Good American

Show Off Sandal

These sandals have a ruched detail across the toe. How sweet.

$159
Good American

Statement Pump

You'll get so much wear out of these perfect, classic pumps. They're totally walkable with a chunky heel.

$169
Good American

The Offline Boot

It doesn't get more unique than these heeled boots with cut-outs in the back. 

$295
Good American

