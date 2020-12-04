How Southern Charm Finally Addressed Charleston's Slavery Past

A turning point for Southern Charm.

Tonight's Dec. 3 episode of the hit Bravo series addressed a serious and complex topic not discussed in the previous six seasons: Charleston's history of slavery and, more specifically, the city's longstanding statue honoring American Vice President John C. Calhoun.

Calhoun was a fervent believer in slavery and white supremacy. Controversy surrounding Charleston's Calhoun statue was a main storyline on tonight's Southern Charm amid the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests over police brutality and racial inequality in this county.

The conversation was led by Leva Bonaparte, the show's first cast member of color. "He is known as a person who fought to keep slavery as his last dying wish," Leva explained to friend Danni Baird. "He was not a very good person."

"I think the statue coming down could really be a moment of healing for our community," Leva adds.

Leva and Danni later attend a conference where members of the community voiced their support for the statue's removal.