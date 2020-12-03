Revolve Fashion Holiday Gift Guide 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
'Tis the season for giving your loved ones a much needed wardrobe upgrade!
Thanks to Revolve, gifting stylish apparel has never been easier even when you're on a budget. From versatile winter boots and meditation cards to cozy cardigans and cashmere joggers, you simply cannot go wrong with anything from Revolve.
If you're like us and have a hard time nailing down the perfect gift, don't fret! Revolve's VP of Buying & Merchandising Lauren Yerkes is sharing her favorite holiday gift picks so you can get everyone checked off your list today. Yes, today!
See below for her 10 picks.
House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Atwater Maxi Cardigan
"The perfect piece for wearing out for those outdoor dinners or for lounging around the house."
Jonathan Simkhai Standard Janessa Rib Blouse
"And the detail of the season - cut-outs!"
Donni Curly Half Zip Pullover
"A half-zip pullover is a great layering piece with a turtleneck under in case its cold - style it with leather pants or jeans."
Cashmere Wide Rib Jogger
"A cashmere jogger is the perfect winter sweat pant and these are a great price!"
Inner Compass Love Meditation Cards
"This year has been tough, so make someone's day by surrounding them with love."
Dolce Vita Hanley Boot
"So cute for winter, but perfect for outdoor hikes or camping."
Lovers + Friends Tami Keyhole Dress
"A great winter dress in a very on-trend neutral color for dressing up or dressing down."
Lovers + Friends Apres Top
"A matching set is always a must and I love the winter white and ribbed detail of this one - thumbholes are a plus!'
Lovers + Friends Findley Pant
If you get the matching top, you need to add these cozy pants to your cart asap!
Lovers + Friends Belted Utility Fleece Jacket
"The item of the season - a shacket!"
