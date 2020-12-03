Revolve Fashion Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Carole BaskinMiley CyrusGwen & BlakeTaylor SwiftAt-Home HairPhotosVideos

From cozy sets to printed cardigans and knit dresses, Revolve has something for everyone on your list!

'Tis the season for giving your loved ones a much needed wardrobe upgrade!

Thanks to Revolve, gifting stylish apparel has never been easier even when you're on a budget. From versatile winter boots and meditation cards to cozy cardigans and cashmere joggers, you simply cannot go wrong with anything from Revolve.

If you're like us and have a hard time nailing down the perfect gift, don't fret! Revolve's VP of Buying & Merchandising Lauren Yerkes is sharing her favorite holiday gift picks so you can get everyone checked off your list today. Yes, today!

See below for her 10 picks.

Gifts for Weekend Getaways in Style

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Atwater Maxi Cardigan

"The perfect piece for wearing out for those outdoor dinners or for lounging around the house."

$228
Revolve

Jonathan Simkhai Standard Janessa Rib Blouse

"And the detail of the season - cut-outs!"

$175
Revolve

Donni Curly Half Zip Pullover

"A half-zip pullover is a great layering piece with a turtleneck under in case its cold - style it with leather pants or jeans."

$249
Revolve

Cashmere Wide Rib Jogger

"A cashmere jogger is the perfect winter sweat pant and these are a great price!"

$231
Revolve

Inner Compass Love Meditation Cards

"This year has been tough, so make someone's day by surrounding them with love."

$55
Revolve

Dolce Vita Hanley Boot

"So cute for winter, but perfect for outdoor hikes or camping."

$150
Revolve

Lovers + Friends Tami Keyhole Dress

"A great winter dress in a very on-trend neutral color for dressing up or dressing down."

$228
Revolve

Lovers + Friends Apres Top

"A matching set is always a must and I love the winter white and ribbed detail of this one - thumbholes are a plus!'

$118
Revolve

Lovers + Friends Findley Pant

If you get the matching top, you need to add these cozy pants to your cart asap!

$125
Revolve

Lovers + Friends Belted Utility Fleece Jacket

"The item of the season - a shacket!"

$178
Revolve

For more fashionable gifting finds, check out Christie Brinkley's Holiday Gift Guide!

