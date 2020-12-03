Carole BaskinMiley CyrusGwen & BlakeTaylor SwiftAt-Home HairPhotosVideos

Amanda Bynes Spotted for the First Time in 6 Months in Rare Outing

Amanda Bynes was spotted out with a friend in Los Angeles wearing her engagement ring from fiancé Paul Michael.

What a girl wants is more Amanda Bynes sightings—and now, we're getting just that. 

The actress, who graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2019, was seen out in L.A. on Dec. 3, the first time she has publicly been spotted since June. While taking a casual stroll with a friend, she wore a blue face mask, black sweatpants, a white shirt and flats. To complete the look, of course, she donned her engagement ring from fiancé Paul Michael.

In recent years, the 34-year-old has mostly stayed out of the spotlight, however, she was last seen by paparazzi in February while out with Paul. Shortly after the photos were posted online, Amanda accused the paparazzi of editing her images

"Of course I can take an unflattering shot but the amount of unflattering shots that I see online, I know that my photos are being photoshopped," she said in a since-deleted Instagram video. "I don't look like that in the photos that I take or when I look at myself in the mirror."

Though she continued to keep a low profile, she did return to social media in October to debut a new look. In the Instagram post—her only since changing her account name to MatteBlackFragrance she unveiled jet black hair and glasses.

Earlier this year, on Valentine's Day, she announced her engagement to Paul, showing off her large engagement ring in a since-removed Instagram.

And while a source previously told E! her parents would not approve of her getting married—she is under a conservatorship—the pair are still going strong. As she posted in October in honor of their anniversary, "Still engaged to tha [sic] love of my life Paul."

