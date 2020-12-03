See Mario Lopez, Tamera Mowry & More Stars Join Kevin Hart in Hilarious Celeb Game Face Preview

New episodes, new stars and most importantly, new hilarious gaffes, epic failures and over-the-top competitions.
That's right, Celebrity Game Face fans! This season of the E! special is going to be a big one, and as host and executive producer Kevin Hart put it in this sneak peek, "You won't want to miss it."
The above clip provides a glimpse at some of the chaos to come and a reminder of how the show works. "I virtually connected with some of my famous friends for an incredible game night experience," Kevin explains. "They might be playing for charity, but egos will be bruised. Three teams all competing for one prize: the Hart of a Champion trophy."
Yes, that trophy—the one that's supposedly a gold version of the comedian as a baby.
"I'm pretty sure that's a gold version of you as a man," Taran Killam tells Kevin in what's sure to be the first of many jokes at the host's expense in the coming weeks.
In addition to Taran and Ronnie Kimble, competing pairs include Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez, Tamera Mowry and Adam Housley and Anthony Anderson and Doris Bowman.
Also set to appear on Celebrity Game Face this season? Adrienne Houghton and Israel Houghton, Justin Long and Christian Long, Thomas Lennon and Jenny Lennon, Cheryl Hines and Kyra Kennedy, Jim Gaffigan and Jeannie Gaffigan, Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin, Joanna Garcia Swisher and Nick Swisher and Karen Gillan and Addie Weyrich!
Even Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who appeared on previous episodes to judge a TikTok-themed challenge, will compete.
There will be more than a few familiar faces, too, as past celebrity contestants—Raven Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday, Sherri Shepherd and Lauren Marshall and Jack Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne—are coming back for redemption.
"I took my pants off, Kevin! I'm ready to eat my pie," Raven says in the sneak peek, though her tone is much different later on in the clip, proving just how competitive Celebrity Game Face gets! "Don't make me pull out this ponytail!"
Then there's Tamara, who warns her husband that he'll be "sleeping on the couch" if they lose.
Who will come out on top each week? Tune in to E! Tuesdays at 10 p.m. to find out!