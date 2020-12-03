Katherine Heigl & Sarah Chalke Are Friendship Goals in First Trailer For Netflix's Firefly Lane

Some of 2020's buzziest TV shows—Little Fires Everywhere, Normal People, The Undoing—are based on books. And 2021 will continue the trend of wonderfully written stories getting adapted for your screen.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, Netflix announced that its Firefly Lane series starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke will officially premiere on Feb. 3. Yes, the 10-episode hour-long drama is based on Kristin Hannah's 2008 New York Times no. 1 bestseller of the same name. And it appears like it's gonna take us on a serious emotional journey.

Heigl and Chalke play polar opposite best friends Tully and Kate who meet when they're 14 and remain friends across three decades after choosing to stick by each other's side in the wake of a tragedy. For those of us who haven't read the book, that sounds pretty mysterious (and deep).

Part of the official series description reads as follows: "Together they experience thirty years of ups and downs—triumphs and disappointments, heartbreak and joy, and a love triangle that strains their friendship. One goes on to fabulous wealth and fame, the other chooses marriage and motherhood—but through the decades, their bond remains—until it faces the ultimate test."