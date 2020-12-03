Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's Quarantine "Speed Bumps" Are Totally Relatable

Like many couples, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher experience challenges amid the ongoing pandemic.
During the Dec. 3 episode of Today, the 37-year-old singer reflected on the ups and downs they've faced now that they're spending an increased amount of time together. The topic came up after Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb mentioned an interview Underwood did with Yahoo Entertainment in which she recalled how her husband told her he not only loved her but also liked her.
"We were a couple months in and had been very much in quarantine just with each other for a while," the country music superstar shared at the time. "He said: 'You know what? I like you.' I was like: 'What does that mean? You like me?' He was like: 'I know I love you—we've been married 10 years this year and have two kids together, but this experience has showed me I like you, too."
And while Underwood admitted life isn't always perfect, she also made it clear the feeling was mutual.
"We have a lot of together time, and it was not without its tensions and speed bumps like everybody else," she told the Today anchors. "But it was nice for him to say, 'Spending this much time with you, I do actually like you.' And I was like, 'I like you, too.'"
In addition to talking about her marriage, the Grammy winner spoke about her new Christmas album, My Gift, and music special on HBO Max, noting listeners will get to hear her 5-year-old son Isaiah in one of the songs.
"He recorded "Little Drummer Boy" with me for the album," Underwood said. "We had to represent that in the special. I didn't want to, like, put him on stage. I felt like that might be a little much for his little heart to handle. But he had such a great time in the studio, and that was such a memory for me to sort of have that captured on film and to be a part of a special in that way was just a sweet, just timeless moment that I'm so blessed that I get to have selfishly for the rest of my life."
As for how Underwood, who is also mom to 22-month-old Jacob, is celebrating the holidays this year, the American Idol alum suggested things are still up in the air.
"I don't know 100 percent," she admitted. "You know, usually, we spend it with family. But obviously everybody's just rolling with the flow and trying to figure out what their plans are going to be and we're the same. But no matter what, the four of us are going to be together, and that's what it's all about. So, we'll figure it out as we go along."
