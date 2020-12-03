The Sephorathon Sale Is Here!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Just because Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, don't think sales season is over just yet. Starting today, Sephora has launched its Sephorathon event for Beauty Insiders, VIBs and Rouge members, offering fresh new deals through Jan. 1.
Are you not a Beauty Insider yet? Don't worry, it's free to sign up here. But now, check out the full breakdown of the Sephorathon event below!
Dollar Savings Offer
Dec. 3-9
Use code 2020SAVE (for one-time use) to get:
- Rouge: $25 off $75
- VIB: $20 off $75
- Insider: $15 off $75
Point Multiplier
Dec. 10-16
Use code BIGPOINTS to receive:
- Rouge: 4x points per $1
- VIB: 3x per $1
- Insider: 2x per $1
Super Saturday
Dec. 19
- $100 e-gift card: one winner per store, one winner online
- $10 e-gift card: 100 winners per store, 100 winners online
Sale on Sale
Dec. 20-Jan. 1
Beauty Insider members can enjoy an extra 20% off sale items.
- From Dec. 20-25: VIB and Rouge can shop with code SAVEFIRST
- Starting Dec. 26: Insiders can join using code MAJORSALE until Jan. 1