RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Shares First Photo of Girlfriend After Coming Out as a Lesbian

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is introducing fans to her girlfriend Kris.
Just hours after confirming she's a lesbian in a Dec. 2 interview with GLAAD, The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared the first photo of her girlfriend last night on her Instagram Stories.
The Bravo star shared a sweet snapshot on Wednesday of herself cuddling up to another woman, who a source confirms to E! News is in fact Braunwyn's new girlfriend. The image shows Braunwyn resting her head on her GF's shoulder as they stop to take a selfie during a sunny hike in the hills.
The mother of seven added a rainbow pride flag emoji and a pink hearts emoji on top of the PDA pic.
The 43-year-old reality TV star has had a transformative 2020. At the beginning of this year, she became sober and has been very honest about her issues with alcohol and drinking on the current season of RHOC. And just yesterday, she officially came out as a lesbian.
"I'm finally comfortable enough to say: I like women. I'm gay. I'm a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. I'm a lesbian," Braunwyn told GLAAD on Dec. 2. "And it has taken me 42 years to say that, but I'm so proud of where I am right now and I'm so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice."
Braunwyn added that she's "still getting used to it," but "I knew I was attracted to women."
"I always have been," she continued. "I got married very young and I never thought about it. So to be 42...I'm just now starting to feel like I'm becoming the woman I was supposed to be. So for me to be living completely authentically and say, 'I'm a lesbian. That was who I have always been.' This isn't something that is new...No, I've always known it. But it took me personally 42 years to be comfortable enough in my own skin to say that."
Braunwyn is still married to her husband of more than 20 years, Sean Burke, and they share seven children together. Though she's currently dating Kris, she doesn't plan to file for divorce or leave Sean.
"I love Sean. I love him dearly, he is my person, he is my family," Braunwyn explained. "But I'm not attracted to men and I never have been."
"You know, Sean and I are still married. I plan on staying married. We are not sleeping in the same bedroom right now, but we are in the same house. We are raising our kids together, he's my best friend. He knows the girl I'm dating," she said.
In fact, Kris has even been over to Braunwyn and Sean's family home. "I mean, we go to parties together! She came over the other night, hung out with the family, had dinner with us," she told GLAAD. "I mean, it's only as weird as you make it."
