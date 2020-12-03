RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Shares First Photo of Girlfriend After Coming Out as a Lesbian

Related : 6 Celebrities Who've Come Out in 2020

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is introducing fans to her girlfriend Kris.

Just hours after confirming she's a lesbian in a Dec. 2 interview with GLAAD, The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared the first photo of her girlfriend last night on her Instagram Stories.

The Bravo star shared a sweet snapshot on Wednesday of herself cuddling up to another woman, who a source confirms to E! News is in fact Braunwyn's new girlfriend. The image shows Braunwyn resting her head on her GF's shoulder as they stop to take a selfie during a sunny hike in the hills.

The mother of seven added a rainbow pride flag emoji and a pink hearts emoji on top of the PDA pic.

The 43-year-old reality TV star has had a transformative 2020. At the beginning of this year, she became sober and has been very honest about her issues with alcohol and drinking on the current season of RHOC. And just yesterday, she officially came out as a lesbian.