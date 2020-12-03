This Magical Sneak Peek at Dolly Parton’s Holly Dolly Christmas Special Will Brighten Your Day

Not quite ready to celebrate the holidays? Let Dolly Parton change your mind.
Since October, the 74-year-old has been gearing up for the most wonderful time of the year with the release of her 47th (yep!) album, A Holly Dolly Christmas. She's lent her fantastic vocals and spark of joy to Netflix's Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square and the 88th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting.
Up next? The queen of country is gearing up for a very merry, hour-long special on CBS called A Holly Dolly Christmas, named after her latest record. In two exclusive sneak peeks at what's to come, Parton rings in the magic of the season while also performing beloved holiday hits. First, she begins the program by reminding viewers that with her Imagination Library, inspired by her late father's inability to read, she's donated over 147 million books to children across the globe. Doesn't that make you want to give back too?
"My daddy got to live long enough to see it doing really good and he just got the biggest kick out of people calling me the book lady," she says. "That's what the kids call me 'cause they get their little book in the mail every month with their name on it. They go and get that little book from the book lady and make somebody team 'em how to read. So anyhow, I'm proud of the program, proud of my dad, proud that he got to live long enough to see it doing it so well."
For that reason, Parton says she decided to include "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus" on her new album, a track dedicated to the kids who participate in her program. In another sneak peek, she lends her signature vocals for a fun rendition of the song. Surrounded by candles and a set designed to look like a chapel, she belts the lyrics while wearing a sparkly long sleeve dress with sky-high heels and her signature big hair. Sign us up for more.
A Holly Dolly Christmas special airs on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT) on CBS and will be available to livestream and on demand on CBS All Access.