This Magical Sneak Peek at Dolly Parton’s Holly Dolly Christmas Special Will Brighten Your Day

Not quite ready to celebrate the holidays? Let Dolly Parton change your mind.

Since October, the 74-year-old has been gearing up for the most wonderful time of the year with the release of her 47th (yep!) album, A Holly Dolly Christmas. She's lent her fantastic vocals and spark of joy to Netflix's Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square and the 88th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting.

Up next? The queen of country is gearing up for a very merry, hour-long special on CBS called A Holly Dolly Christmas, named after her latest record. In two exclusive sneak peeks at what's to come, Parton rings in the magic of the season while also performing beloved holiday hits. First, she begins the program by reminding viewers that with her Imagination Library, inspired by her late father's inability to read, she's donated over 147 million books to children across the globe. Doesn't that make you want to give back too?