Selena Gomez Accuses Facebook and Instagram of "Tolerating This Hate" Seen on Social Media

Selena Gomez remains fed up with some of the content she's been seeing recently on social media.
The star shared her concerns on Twitter on Wednesday, Dec. 2 by retweeting a post from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a London-based nonprofit focused on lobbying tech firms to eliminate users who disseminate content that it perceives as harmful.
The CCDH's Nov. 23 tweet included a number of accounts that the group refers to as "selling racist products on Facebook and Instagram." The message continued, "Facebook has left these pages online, despite being told about them 3 days ago. @Facebook, please remove this neo-Nazi network in full, now."
This prompted Selena to respond, "I'm speechless. @Facebook @Instagram how are you tolerating this hate? There's still accounts there even though you have been notified!!"
This is not the first time that the UNICEF ambassador has expressed her ire regarding the social-media landscape. In September, she took to her Instagram Story to share a DM she had sent to Facebook executives Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg.
"Facebook and Instagram are being used to spread hate, misinformation, racism, and bigotry," Selena wrote in the post, according to Deadline. "I am calling you both to HELP STOP THIS. Please shut down groups and users focused on spreading hate speech violence and misinformation. Our future depends on it."
The 28-year-old "Lose You to Love Me" singer is the co-chair of When We All Vote, a nonprofit aimed at increasing voter participation, and her September message to Facebook brass stressed the importance of everyone's voice being heard.
"We cannot afford to have misinformation about voting," she added at the time. "There has to be fact-checking and accountability. Hope to hear back from you ASAP."