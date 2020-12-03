Gwen Stefani’s Engagement Ring Is Even More Impressive Than We Ever Imagined

Related : Gwen Stefani Shares First Close Up of Engagement Ring

Although there were many lows of 2020, one of the best pop culture moments of the year was when Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got engaged.

More than a month after the country star popped the question during a trip to Oklahoma, fans are finally getting to see Gwen's stunning ring up close.

The "Hollaback Girl" singer stopped by Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" setup at Universal Studios Hollywood on Wednesday, Dec. 2. And she revealed what looks like a square diamond ring with two smaller diamonds on either side, set in white gold or platinum. Jewelry experts have estimated the center stone to be a whopping six to eight carats.

Gwen must really be feeling like a "Rich Girl" now.

Spies got another glimpse of the dazzling rock at the 2020 People's Choice Awards, AKA just another "date night" with Blake. The 51-year-old had to wait in the car due to COVID rules, but that didn't stop her from cheering on her man and posting pics of her bling.