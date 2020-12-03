The Masked Singer Unmasks Seahorse, Jellyfish and Popcorn in Semi-Finals

And then there were three.

The Masked Singer just said goodbye to three singers and revealed its finalists in a two-hour-long semi-final that was simply full of incredible performances. Everyone was good, but we're just gonna say it now: The Sun is gonna win. If our guess (and Nicole Scherzinger's guess) is correct, LeAnn Rimes will win this. Did you not hear that a cappella Billie Eilish performance? Did you not get chills all over your dang body?

Mushroom and Crocodile, the other two singers in the final three, are good, but the Sun was simply better.

As for Mushroom and Crocodile's identities, we're pretty sure Croc is Nick Carter but Mushroom has us stumped. He's done a superb job of messing with his identity to the point where we're not sure of anything at all. The panelists are a little all over the place too (Jaden Smith? Jordan Fisher?), and we need to know who he is immediately...but we can wait two weeks.