Here's What Larsa Pippen Did Know About Malik Beasley and Montana Yao's Relationship Status

Remember the days when people updated their relationship status on Facebook? Well today, Malik Beasley's would probably read, "It's complicated."
According to a source, the Minnesota Timberwolves basketball player has been talking to Larsa Pippen behind the back of partner Montana Yao "for weeks now." The insider says that during those weeks he and Larsa had been "making several plans to see each other," before ultimately meeting up on Nov. 23. Eyewitnesses captured photographs of the popular figure and athlete in masks and holding hands at a Miami mall.
Montana reacted to those photos on Tuesday, Dec. 1, insinuating that she was unaware of Malik's conversations with Larsa. "Ive always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down," the mother of one wrote on her Instagram Story. "The truth always comes out one way or another."
She added, "Appreciate all the love y'all for real... Wow… I don't even know this man..this is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the time just like y'all."
Neither Larsa or Malik have responded to Montana's apparent shade.
Now, a source tells E! News that Larsa was aware Malik is married to Montana, but that the basketball star "played it off that him and Montana were ‘having issues and ending their marriage'."
"She thought Malik was in the process of ending his marriage and she wasn't doing anything wrong by hanging out with him," the insider adds.
With the cat now out of the bag, Larsa and Malik are laying low, but the source says they're just biding their time. The insider shares, "Larsa and Malik are still in touch and are planning to see each other again when the news blows over."
As for why Scottie Pippen's ex is willing to carry on seeing the basketball player, the insider claims it's because she "likes the attention and doesn't care how this makes her look."
E! News reached out to Malik and Larsa's reps for comment.
Larsa's son, Scotty Pippen Jr., 20, seemingly commented on his mom's hangout with the NBA star, writing on Twitter, "Focused on myself and my goals. I'm not responsible for nobody's actions. All good over here." He also liked tweets encouraging him to focus on his promising basketball career at Vanderbilt University.
In 2016, Scottie filed for divorce from Larsa. At the time, a rep for Larsa shared, "After careful consideration and 19 years together, Larsa and Scottie have each filed for dissolution of their marriage. Although they are no longer to be married, Larsa remains hopeful that she and Scottie will always do what is best for their 4 beautiful children and jointly raise them with love and respect."
Larsa once again filed for divorce in 2018, but the status of their case is unknown.
Additionally, it's unclear if Malik and Montana legally married after they began dating in 2018, though she uses the title "wife" in her website biography.