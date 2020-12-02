Laguna Beach's Talan Torriero Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Danielle

Related : "Laguna Beach" Cast Plays "Real or Fake" Game

The Laguna Beach family just grew a bit bigger!

Former MTV reality star Talan Torriero and his wife, Danielle Torriero, welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday, Dec. 1. They shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts, with Talon captioning a photo of the newborn, "Mom and baby are both happy and healthy! @danielletorriero did such an amazing job."

He also celebrated the fact that he's officially a "#girldad" thanks to daughter Hudson Isabella Torriero.

His wife told her own followers that she and Talan are "already so in love" with their little one.

Congratulatory messages poured in from Talan's Laguna Beach co-stars, including Lauren Conrad, Jason Wahler and Frankie Delgado. Lauren simply commented, "Congrats," while Jason told his friend, "Ya buddy!! Congrats you guys!!"

Isabella joins big brother Bronson Leonardo Torriero, who came into the world on Oct. 8, 2017. Bronson was the fifth Laguna Beach baby to be born that year, with Lauren, Jason, Whitney Port, Spencer Montag and Heidi Montag welcoming their first children months prior.