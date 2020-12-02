Watch a Sneak Peek at Stylish With Jenna Lyons, Your New Favorite Fashion Reality TV Show

Related : "Stylish With Jenna Lyons": Exclusive HBO Max Sneak Peek

Are you a sucker for early aughts and 2010s reality shows like Kell on Earth, The Rachel Zoe Project and House of DVF? If so, get ready for another quite glamorous ride.

It's been a while since a fashion-inspired series really captivated our attention the way some of these formative ones did. And that's a hard thing to do in 2020, when the fashion industry itself has been forced to reckon with its historic lack of inclusivity. How do you premiere a show about designer shoes and luxurious, expensive goods without seeming, well, completely out of touch?

That's certainly a big challenge, but one new series does a pretty good job of engaging us in a way that doesn't feel trite. Set to premiere Thursday, Dec. 3 on HBO Max, Stylish With Jenna Lyons follows the titular former J. Crew executive, who The New York Times once credited as "the woman who dresses America," as she reimagines her career years after making pops of color and monochromatic dressing mainstream.