Erika JayneHarry StylesTaylor SwiftAt-Home HairYouTube ScandalsPhotosVideos

5 of the Funniest Moments From Celebrity Game Face's Holiday Special

By Allison Crist Dec 02, 2020 7:59 PMTags
TVJoel McHaleShowsCelebritiesKevin HartCelebrity Game Face
RETURNS 6 DECEMBER, 10PM
Related: Holiday Lip-Reading Game Takes a Turn!

Kevin Hart rang in the most wonderful time of the year with Celebrity Game Face's holiday special on Tuesday, Dec. 1, bringing the laughs and lots of festive fun.

The comedian, who serves as the E! show's host and executive producer, was joined by three pairs of celebrities—Joel McHale and Sarah Williams, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Maryse Ouellet and Lamorne Morris and Alesha Renee—and throughout the hour-long special, he guided them through hilarious challenges. Their goal? Win the "Hart of a Champion" trophy and award money for the charity of their choice.

Of course, this iteration of Celeb Game Face was a bit different, as all of the games were strictly related to the holidays. Everyone wore their best ugly Christmas sweaters, too!

Check out all of the fa-la-la-funniest Celebrity Game Face moments below! Then, after you're all caught up with the holiday happenings, keep scrolling to look back on the show's best moments of all-time.

photos
2020 Holiday TV Content We Are Way Too Excited For

Urine for a Treat

One game required each team to read a statement about themselves and their fellow competitors then had to decide if it was fact or fiction. Maryse's? "I was so drunk I peed in my suitcase." 

The back-and-forth guessing was interesting, to say the least. As Joel jokingly asked, "Miz's nickname is not the suitcase, right?" 

Maryse's "confession" turned out to be a lie, but not entirely—she hadn't drunkenly gone to the bathroom in a suitcase, but Mike had! "We were overseas on tour for the WWE and he comes back in the room and he sits on the chair and my suitcase was there open," she recalled. "And he just sat there like that...and then I hear 'pssssss.'" 

Oddly enough, Kevin admitted to doing something similar in the past! He wasn't drunk, but he was half asleep.  

E!

Tiny Hands & Tiny Treats

Yes, the tiny hands made a return! While they weren't used to scoop up copious amounts of spaghetti this time, the teams did have to use them to unwrap a meticulously wrapped present and bite into a cookie with Kevin's face on it. Mike and Maryse resorted to stabbing the gift with their hands, but it was Lamorne and Alesha who came out on top.

"We just ate you out, Kev!" Lamorne yelled, prompting Joel to kindly ask, "Can you not say that over and over?"

Trending Stories

1

Malik Beasley's Partner Speaks Out After He's Seen With Larsa Pippen

2

Erika Jayne and Ex Tom Girardi Sued For Fraud and Embezzlement

3

Miley Cyrus' Howard Stern Bombshells: Sobriety, Liam Hemsworth & More

Joel vs. Kevin Round Two

As Celebrity Game Face fans are surely aware, Joel is no stranger to the show. The last time he and his wife Sarah competed, the former host of The Soup made sure to crack more than a few jokes at Kevin's expense, resulting in a hilarious feud between the two. 

The rivalry is still going strong, and while Joel yet again delivered a number of hilarious quips, his funniest came when Kevin asked the teams about their most memorable holidays. 

"It was 2013 and Sarah and I decided to go to a movie," Joel began. "And of course, we saw Grudge Match again."

He continued, "And I just thought, 'This is why people get so depressed during the holidays.' And I walked out and I was like, 'Now I can go see my family.'" 

Santa Setback

Each team bid on how many pieces of holiday candy popcorn they could stick on the other's face—which would be covered in shaving cream—in 15 seconds. Determined to earn enough points so they'd no longer be in last place, Joel and Sarah came in with the highest bid (13!).

Unfortunately, their plan backfired. Sarah only landed 11 pieces in Joel's Santa-esque shaving cream beard, therefore scoring no points and allowing the other teams to gain one.

"We're coming back!" Joel declared all the way from the bathroom as he attempted to get rid of all the shaving cream. 

E!

Winner, Winner

Despite being in last place most of the evening, Joel and Sarah managed to catch up with Lamorne and Alesha during "Show Me Your Junk," and in a Celebrity Game Face first, the two teams tied! Yes, that means previous winners Joel and his wife are now the proud owners of two golden baby trophies.

Let's have a round of Santa-plause for all of the contestants, or even better, scroll through the below gallery of the funniest Celebrity Game Face moments of all time. 

Watch
Watch Joel McHale Hilariously Do TikTok Dances
Watch the Celebrity Game Face premiere Sunday, 6 December at 10 p.m., in the UK only on E!
E!
Terry and Rebecca Crews

One game required contestants to bid on the number of balloons they think their partner could pop in 15 seconds, and as host Kevin Hart ran the auction, Rebecca Crews just kept holding up her paddle. Eventually, the agreed-upon number became 10!

If that seems low, keep in mind that players could only use their butt. Luckily, Terry Crews was up for the challenge. He ended up popping his last balloon at the one-second mark, cutting it close enough for Kevin to demand an instant replay. But the results were conclusive: He did it!

E!
Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick

In "Hit 'Em Up," teams had to call a friend or family member and get them to say mystery words selected by the other teams. While every iteration of the game brings the laughs, Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick's attempt was particularly hilarious. Why? They had to get Brooklyn's mom to say, of all words, "sphincter" and "condom."

E!
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

During a round of, "Who Dunnit?" contestants had to guess whether Sarah Hyland or Wells Adams had once "urinated on a subway track," as the latter described it. Joel McHale, despite saying that the "obvious choice would be Wells because, as you can see, he's filthy," guessed Sarah, while everyone else opted for Wells. 

However, Sarah was indeed the guilty one! "It was 4 a.m. in Brooklyn. The L train," she recalled. "I was a little bit inebriated—or a lot. And I really had to pee. But you know, the L train never comes!"

E!
Terry Bradshaw

While competing alongside his daughter Rachel Bradshaw, Terry Bradshaw repeatedly complained that he couldn't find the light he wanted...even after trying the most creative of camera positions. At one point, The Bradshaw Bunch star asked if he could "Photoshop" his "lens," and sadly, none of his fellow competitors were able to offer any useful solutions.

"That's alright," Kevin Hart told him. "When you get older, you just put your face close to the camera."

E!
Tracee Ellis Ross and Evan Ross

Sibling duo Tracee Ellis Ross and Evan Ross had to guess how the other would answer scandalous questions, and there was one particularly hilarious revelation. It came when Tracee had to answer whether Evan ever forgot the name of the person he was having sex with. 

The Black-ish actress responded with a confident "yes," and she was right! "I'm an artist," Evan said. "A lot of things happened up here...memory loss."

E!
Rob Schneider (Plus David Spade)

Rob Schneider phoned longtime friend and fellow comedian David Spade during a round of "Hit 'Em Up," but in a hilarious turn of events, it turned out to be David's birthday—unbeknownst to Rob. 

"It's my birthday, loser," David said, prompting Rob to issue an awkward response. 

All was well in the end, though, because Rob had all the contestants sing happy birthday to his pal!

E!
Joel and Sarah McHale

Alas, the Hart of a Champion Trophy in all its glory! Joel McHale and Sarah McHale earned the prestigious reward after competing in a number of hilarious challenges, but the funniest was, without a doubt, "TikTalk." 

As part of the game, Sarah had to verbally describe a TikTok dance while Joel carried out the moves based on her directions. Between Joel's shorts riding up—prompting Terry Crews to yell, "It's TikTok, not DickTok!"—and the couple's dog joining in on the fun, the round was full of non-stop laughs.

E!
Raven Symoné

Raven Symoné didn't take kindly to Kevin Hart's decision that she couldn't use a chair while playing "Booty Shake." In fact, she ended up throwing said chair across the room in a fit of anger!

"As you can see babe, the tension is getting high," Kevin told his wife Eniko Hart. "And that's what happens. You gotta remember what they're competing for. This is all for the Hart of a Champion trophy. So, guys, I understand why temperatures are flaring. I understand why chairs are getting thrown. Nobody doesn't wanna not have that trophy. It's a trophy that people need! I get it!"

E!
Rob Riggle and Darren Leader

Chubby Bunny has never been more hilarious than when Rob Riggle took a turn, tasked with naming as many fast food joints as he could while his mouth was stuffed with marshmallows. Through copious amounts of drool, the actor managed to get out even the most difficult of names, including "Wienerschnitzel."

photos
Kevin Hart: Movie Star

Stay tuned for even more Celebrity Game Face!

Watch the Celebrity Game Face premiere Sunday, 6 December at 10 p.m., in the UK only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Malik Beasley's Partner Speaks Out After He's Seen With Larsa Pippen

2

Erika Jayne and Ex Tom Girardi Sued For Fraud and Embezzlement

3

Miley Cyrus' Howard Stern Bombshells: Sobriety, Liam Hemsworth & More

4

Grimes’ Newest Photo of Her and Elon Musk’s Son Will Melt Your Heart

5
Exclusive

Counting On's Joseph and Kendra Duggar Reveal Sex of Baby No. 3