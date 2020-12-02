5 of the Funniest Moments From Celebrity Game Face's Holiday Special

Related : Holiday Lip-Reading Game Takes a Turn!

Kevin Hart rang in the most wonderful time of the year with Celebrity Game Face's holiday special on Tuesday, Dec. 1, bringing the laughs and lots of festive fun.

The comedian, who serves as the E! show's host and executive producer, was joined by three pairs of celebrities—Joel McHale and Sarah Williams, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Maryse Ouellet and Lamorne Morris and Alesha Renee—and throughout the hour-long special, he guided them through hilarious challenges. Their goal? Win the "Hart of a Champion" trophy and award money for the charity of their choice.

Of course, this iteration of Celeb Game Face was a bit different, as all of the games were strictly related to the holidays. Everyone wore their best ugly Christmas sweaters, too!

Check out all of the fa-la-la-funniest Celebrity Game Face moments below! Then, after you're all caught up with the holiday happenings, keep scrolling to look back on the show's best moments of all-time.