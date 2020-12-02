Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Is Finding Its Own Voice in New Key Art

There's just over a month until Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist returns to our screens.

The delightful musical series returns to NBC in early January and we've got a little treat for you in the form of key art, featuring Zoey (Jane Levy) surrounded by everyone she loves—including the father she just lost.

"She's finding her own voice," the key art reads.

The season one finale, which aired back in May, saw Zoey dealing with the death of her father Mitch (Peter Gallagher) after his long battle with a brain disorder. His funeral and wake played out over one long take of everyone singing "American Pie," and you bet we absolutely wept. We're weeping now, in fact. It was a hell of a way to end a first season, and we can't imagine season two won't up the ante.